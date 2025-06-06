Pak tried to incite communal clashes in India with Pahalgam attack: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 6) said that Pakistan’s actual intent behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to incite communal clashes in India and to rob the people of Kashmir of their livelihood by targeting tourism.

‘Pak enemy of tourism’

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley, the Prime Minister said that tourism is not only a source of employment but also serves as a connecting link between people. He also said that unfortunately, the neighbouring country is an enemy of humanity, harmony, and tourism.

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of the poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam,” said Modi as quoted by PTI.

"The intent of Pakistan was to trigger communal riots in India. It wanted to strip people of Kashmir of their earnings, that's why Pakistan attacked tourism," he added.

‘Wanted to destroy livelihoods’

The prime minister accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a source of livelihood for the poor. He alleged that Pakistan tried to destroy the livelihoods of those involved in tourism in Jammu and Kashmir adding that the pony operator who challenged the terrorists during the Pahalgam and was later gunned down by them, was also there to earn his livelihood.

"Pakistan wanted to destroy the livelihoods of guides, pony operators, guest house owners, shop owners, and roadside dhaba operators who are dependent on tourism. Adil, who challenged the terrorists, was also there to earn his livelihood," said Modi.

As for Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian military conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and mainland Pakistan, killing 100 terrorists, the Prime Minister said that whenever Pakistan hears about the strike, it would be reminded about its “shameful defeat.”

‘Empowered J-K’

Modi said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line Project is a symbol of a new and empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength.

The Chenab and Anji bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the two state-of-the-art bridges before flagging off the Vande Bharat train to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL), providing direct train connectivity to the valley.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore for Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

(With inputs from agencies)