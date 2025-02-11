Omar Abdullah visits Sonamarg fire site, pledges support

Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the fire-affected market in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district to assess the situation and assured his full support to the affected.

"Visited Sonamarg today, where a devastating fire caused significant damage to several shops, impacting many livelihoods. Assured the affected shopkeepers of full support, with immediate relief already announced. The government stands with them and will take all necessary steps to ensure their rehabilitation and recovery," Abdullah wrote on X.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Kangan Mian Meher Ali.

A massive fire broke out in Sonamarg resort town of Ganderbal district on Saturday, damaging several shops and restaurants. PTI

