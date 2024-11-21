Most parts of Kashmir Valley reel under sub-zero temperature

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Most places in Kashmir reeled under sub-zero night temperature as the winter chill gripped the Valley due to the recent snowfall in the higher reaches, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar and other places in Kashmir experienced sub-zero minimum temperature for the second straight night as the mercury settled below the freezing point, officials said.

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced snowfall last week, resulting in the cold conditions across the Valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, a slight increase from the previous night’s minus 0.7 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

However, the night temperature was still 1.1 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the season.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Pahalgam settled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the Valley.

The Gulmarg ski resort registered a low of 0 degree Celsius, while Kupwara shivered at minus 0.9 degree Celsius.

At Kokernag, the minimum settled above the freezing point at 0.7 degree Celsius, officials said.

The Met department said the weather conditions would continue till November 23.

On November 24, the weather would likely be cloudy with a possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places of Kashmir, especially in the higher reaches. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)