Mirwaiz appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to release Kashmiri prisoners; 'end their ordeal'

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release Kashmiri prisoners, saying the step would go a long way in winning the hearts of the people of the valley.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz, who is also the chief cleric of Kashmir, said, "Unfortunately, hundreds of Kashmiris, young and old, and from all walks of life, continue to languish in jails for years and even decades, many under draconian laws, merely for holding dissenting views."

"Their mental and physical health has been gravely affected, and their families continue to suffer immensely," he said.

The Hurriyat chairman said among those imprisoned are political leaders including Democratic Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah, JKLF chief Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Milat head Asiya Andrabi and also the likes of Lok Sabha MP from north Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid and jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik.

Appealing to the prime minister and the Union home minister to relook at the issue from a "humanitarian and democratic perspective", the Mirwaiz said releasing the detainees will end the "prolonged ordeal faced by them and their families".

"Such a step would go a long way in winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir and earning their goodwill," the Mirwaiz added. PTI

