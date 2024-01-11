Mehbooba Mufti escapes without injury after car accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her car met with an accident at Sangam in Anantnag district.

The vehicle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief collided with a civilian car and was badly damaged, a police officer said.

Officer injured

Mehbooba Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, was not injured. But a police officer in her personal security ring suffered minor injuries.

The PDP leader went ahead with her scheduled visit in another car.

Mufti’s daughter

A spokesperson of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the party leader was safe.

Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, the media advisor to the PDP president, posted on X: "(The) car met with a terrible accident en route to Anantnag. Thanks to the grace of god she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.”

Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called for an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately," Abdullah posted on X.