Mehbooba Mufti alleges state patronage to mob attacks on Kashmiris outside J-K

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that state governments appeared to be granting patronage to mob violence against Kashmiris outside the Union Territory, allowing hatred to replace the rule of law.

"Instead of upholding Raj Dharma, the state governments appear to be granting silent patronage to mob violence, treating hatred as a shortcut to political success. The rule of law has been replaced by politics of fear," Mufti posted on X.

She was reacting to a video purportedly showing an elderly Kashmiri man being harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also lashed out at Members of Parliament from the Union Territory for not raising the issue.

"First it was young Tabish, nearly beaten to death in Uttarakhand. Now an elderly Kashmiri is being harassed while the perpetrators roam free. Where are the MPs of J&K who should be raising their voices as such attacks become routine?" she said.

An 18-year-old Kashmiri youth suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while he was selling shawls in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on January 28. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)