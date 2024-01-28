Major police reshuffle in J&K, 30 IPS officers among 75 get new postings

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has transferred 75 officers, including 30 IPS officers.

A director general rank officer, three Additional Director General of Police (ADGPs), nine Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), 62 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) are among those transferred.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Department, R K Goyal on Saturday night, new district police chiefs have been appointed in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kishtwar and Samba.

Senior IPS officer Deepak Kumar has been posted as Director General, Prisons, while ADGP S J M Gillani will be ADGP Railways.

ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar will also be head of the Armed and Commandant General of Home guards and SDRF in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The administration ordered transfer and postings of six range DIGs leaving only the north Kashmir untouched.

While Sunil Gupta has been posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range and will hold the additional charge of the post of DIG, Rajouri-Poonch range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat is posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi range and Shridhar Patil is posted as DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.

Altaf Ahmad Khan has been posted as DIG South Kashmir range and shall also hold the charge of the post of Central Kashmir range.

IPS officers Sandeep Gupta, Shobhit Saxena, P D Nitya, Anuj Kumar, Mohita Sharma have been posted as SSPs of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Ramban and Reasi district respectively, while Yougal Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Abdul Qayoom, Javid Iqbal have been posted as SSPs of Poonch, Samba, Kishtwar and Pulwama districts. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)