Landslide on Vaishno Devi old track in Katra leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

A massive landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (July 21), leaving one pilgrim dead and 10 others injured, officials said.

A booking office and an overhead iron structure allegedly caved in under the weight of the landslide, triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

The yatra to the shrine has been suspended till 1 pm as a precautionary measure.

Rescue operation underway

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, the starting point for the yatra, where mostly pony riders gather along the old track and register before taking the pilgrims to the cave shrine, 12 km from the town.

The landslide resulted in critical injuries to three persons and minor injuries to seven others. All the injured were taken to a hospital, the Chief Executive Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, told reporters.

Vaishya, who is also the district magistrate of Jammu, rushed to the scene and said a full-fledged rescue and debris clearance operation is underway.

An earth-mover was also rushed to speed up the rescue efforts.

Injured receive treatment

The critically injured — Uppan (70) of Chennai, his wife K Radha (66), and Rajinder Bhalla (70) of Haryana — were admitted to Narayan hospital, while Leela Raikwar (56) of Uttar Pradesh was undergoing treatment at the community health centre, Katra, the officials said.

The officials said one of the critically injured pilgrims succumbed to injuries. Suresh Kumar (66) of Maharashtra and two locals, Nikhil Thakur (26) and Vicky Sharma, were allegedly discharged after first aid.

"I was inside the booking office when stones started hitting the overhead iron structure, and we alerted others and rushed out, fearing a landslide," Thakur told PTI over the phone after receiving treatment for his foot injury at the community health centre.

He said there was a small group of devotees and pony riders at the scene in view of heavy rains.

Sinha expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and said he is monitoring the situation.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life. Directed the Shrine Board to provide the best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I'm constantly monitoring the situation," Sinha wrote on X.

Rains lash Katra

According to the meteorological department, Katra town recorded 184.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Monday.

Another landslide had blocked the new track near Himkoti Sunday night, and efforts are ongoing to restore it.

"In response to a landslide in the general area of Katra, troops of the White Knight Corps were swiftly mobilised to assist in relief and rescue operations in collaboration with civil authorities. Immediate support was provided to affected locals, showcasing the Army's unwavering commitment to the people. Rescue and support operations are currently in progress. We serve, We Protect!" the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)