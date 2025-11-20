Kashmiri Pandit body announces huge campaign from Jan 16 with homeland demand

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Youth for Panun Kashmir (Y4PK), an organisation that advocates the creation of a separate homeland for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Wednesday announced the launch of a campaign it said would be the "most decisive civilisational mobilisation" in the community's 35-year-old struggle.

It said the campaign -- Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026 -- will commence on January 16, 2026 from the largest migrant camp of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu.

"Thirty five years have passed since our exodus from Kashmir Valley due to emergence of terrorism. We are starting a 'Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026' from Jagti camp on January 16. It will be the most decisive civilisational mobilisation in the 35-year struggle of displaced Kashmiri Hindus," chairman of the Apex Committee, Rahul Kaul, told reporters here.

He said the campaign represents "the uncompromising resurgence of a people uprooted through genocide yet unbroken in spirit." "It is the direct and living enforcement of the 'Margdarshan mandate', demanding that the Indian State finally engage with its displaced citizens with seriousness, urgency and constitutional responsibility," Kaul said.

The Margdarshan mandate refers to the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991, which serves as the core ideological and political roadmap for the of Panun Kashmir movement.

The Y4PK leaders said that Maha Abhiyan Ahvan 2026 is "not a symbolic event but a civilisational call." They warned that if the process of formally rehabilitating Kashmiri Hindus in their homeland does not begin immediately, the movement "will evolve into different and far more assertive dimensions in the struggle for justice, dignity and rightful return." Y4PK president Vithal Chowdhary said the movement is "the united civilisational assertion of a community that has carried fire in its heart for three-and-a-half decades." "The return of Kashmiri Hindus must now be honourable, territorial, permanent, security-assured, and aligned with our collective aspiration for a Homeland -- no compromise, no delay, no ambiguity," Chowdhary said.

General Secretary Digamber Raina said that all migrant settlements "from Jagti to Purkhoo, Muthi, Nagrota and beyond now speak in one voice." Organising Secretary Rajesh Kachroo asserted that the "genocide cannot be denied, negotiated or diluted; it demands recognition, justice and a concrete roadmap for return." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)