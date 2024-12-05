Kashmir Valley reels under sub-zero temperature, nights get colder

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the Valley, with a few places experiencing the season's coldest night, officials said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to a season's low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, compared to the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The city registered a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on November 28 as well.

Qazigund -- the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at popular tourist destination Pahalgam settled at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg registered a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara reeled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The Met department said the weather would stay generally dry till December 7, and a further fall in night temperature is expected while the days would be warmer.

There is a possibility of light rain over a few plain and hilly areas in Jammu division, and light rain/light snow over a few places in the higher reaches during late night on December 8 to the morning of December 9, the Met office said.

The weather would remain dry from December 10-14, while there is a possibility of light rain/light snow over isolated places from December 15-16, it said. PTI

