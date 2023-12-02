Kashmir: Night temperature above freezing point at most places

The minimum temperature rose slightly to provide some respite at most places in Kashmir owing to a cloud cover, officials said on Saturday (December 2).

The night temperature rose at several places in the Kashmir Valley. Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places where the mercury settled below the freezing point on Friday night.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was 4.8 degrees Celsius, marginally up from the previous night's 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Qazigund recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town in south Kashmir 2.2 degrees Celsius while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. It was minus 3 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, the officials added.

The three-week dry spell in Kashmir ended on Thursday with snowfall in the middle and higher reaches of the Valley and rains in the plains.

The intermittent snowfall continued at some places on Friday. The Met office said the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy but mainly dry until December 10.

(With agency inputs)