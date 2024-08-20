The Federal
J&K: Two back-to-back earthquakes strike Baramulla; no loss of life or damage to property
Both the quakes had the epicentre at Baramulla, the first one at a depth of 5 km and the second at a depth of 10 km. Representative image

J&K: Two back-to-back earthquakes strike Baramulla; no loss of life or damage to property

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6.45 am, and the second quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6.52 am

20 Aug 2024 3:42 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-20 03:42:02)

Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning (August 20) causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6.45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east at a depth of 5 km with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

They said another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6.52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Baramulla as well.

