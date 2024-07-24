J&K: Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in Kupwara
The Army said suspicious movement was noticed and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gun battle
An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday (July 24).
"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday (July 23) and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gun battle.
"In the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.
(With agency inputs)
