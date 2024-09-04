J&K polls: Former militants campaigning for NC and PDP, claims BJP’s Ram Madhav

Former militants are campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir for the National Conference and the PDP which want to take back the state to its “troubled” days, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav alleged on Wednesday.

Madhav, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti need to be shown the door.

"I have information that ex-militants are openly campaigning for the candidates of the NC and PDP. The people will have to defeat the parties who want to take J-K back to its bad days and support new leadership which wants peace and progress," Madhav said in Srinagar.

Article 370, Pakistan

Madhav was accompanying the BJP candidate from Lal Chowk assembly constituency, Aijaz Hussain, when he went to file his nomination papers.

He referred to the election manifestos of the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, which promise restoration of Article 370 and statehood, resolution of Kashmir issue, and talks with Pakistan.

"The NC, PDP and others have brought up manifestos which will take J and K back to old, trouble-filled days," he said, adding that new parties and new leaders will emerge in the Kashmir Valley.

Confident of BJP victory

Further, he added that the BJP will emerge as a representative of peace and development in Jammu region, and Jammu and Kashmir will get a new government led by the BJP.

"A good number of youths are coming forward and they should be supported,” Madhav said.

“This state was under the grip of two families, those two families need to be shown the door. This state needs to be rid of those families," he said, referring to the Abdullahs and the Muftis.

Madhav welcomes Jamaat-e-Islami

Asked if the BJP will ally with any party if there is a fractured mandate, Madhav said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party. But "if there is such a situation, we will discuss it afterwards".

He welcomed the entry of former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami into the election fray. Many people (former members of the Jamaat) have realised that elections are conducted here in a free and fair manner. So, that is why they have come forward to contest, and we welcome everyone who wants to contest,” he added.

"There is space for everyone in a democracy. We welcome everyone who want to contest elections. But no one should contest the polls using the support of terrorists and ex-militants,” he said.

