The Kashmir Zone Police has ruled out the terror angle in an explosion which occurred in a load carrier at Larkipora in Anantnag district

J&K Police rule out terror angle in Anantnag explosion, launch investigation

The explosion, which injured eight labourers, occurred in a load carrier ferrying a cement mixer, a genset and a can of oil

27 Sep 2023 10:08 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-27 10:08:42.0)

Eight people were injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday (September 27), police said.

However, police ruled out any terror angle, saying the blast occurred in a “load carrier” vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil.

“An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

According to the police, eight labourers sustained burn injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

“All stable. No terrorist angle observed. Investigation started,” the police said in the post.

(With agency inputs)

Jammu and KashmirAnantnag district
