J&K: Empathy to disdain, mixed bag of responses to Kejriwal's arrest

“We welcome the ED’s move on the Delhi CM (Chief Minister). We hope Delhi finds lasting peace and development,” Juney Bhaya tweeted.

“We support the govt (Government) on its decision on J&K (Jammu and Kashmir). We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” he tweeted at the time.

Many in Jammu and Kashmir have not forgotten Kejriwal’s nearly five-year-old tweet. On August 5, 2019, at around 1.05 pm, Kejriwal posted a congratulatory tweet supporting the Union government’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, and with it Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and special status.

While some have reacted with sarcasm to Kejriwal’s arrest, happy that he is now at the receiving end, others have also voiced genuine concern.

Kashmir’s social media is abuzz with sarcasm, laced with some supportive responses, over the dramatic arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal has been remanded to ED custody in connection with a liquor excise policy case.

We welcome the EDs move on Delhi CM We hope Delhi finds lasting peace and development. https://t.co/g3guKy0hsH

Another Kashmiri on Facebook wrote a long post: “He danced in joy over the illegal, unilateral & (and) unconstitutional abrogation of A370 (Article 370) & 35A. It must not have been in his wildest of imaginations that the similar illegal & unconstitutional steps of the BJP will put him behind bars one day. Enjoy your time in Tihar Mr. Arvind Kejriwal Ji….,” ZMa Zma wrote.



What political analysts think

Riyaz Ahmed, a valley-based political commentator, said it wasn’t surprising to see Kashmiri social media users taking a dig at Kejriwal.

“Since Kejriwal overtly supported the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, it is not rocket science that some people in Kashmir won't mind taking a dig at Delhi’s CM when he is at the receiving end,” Ahmed told The Federal.

On a more reflective note though, Kashmir’s veteran political scientist professor Noor Ahmad Baba argued that the Delhi CM’s arrest leaves the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “leaderless”.

Setting aside the legal aspect of Kejriwal’s arrest, the politics is worth watching, he said. “Need to wait and watch as to how it impacts the political scenario in Delhi and at the national level," Noor Baba told The Federal. "Is the party going to gain out of the sympathy wave that it might be able to generate in Delhi and outside?”

In professor Baba’s view, it also remains to be seen whether the latest development “galvanises the Opposition alliance (the Congress-led INDIA-bloc) and to what extent, if it does?”

'Nirbhaya moment'

One of J&K’s senior political observers with five decades of experience in politics said that Kejriwal’s arrest could be “a Nirbhaya moment in national politics”.

“It could be a Nirbhaya moment and Arvind Kejriwal could emerge as a hero. However, a lot depends on how things pan out in the next one week or so,” the observer said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, politicians are rallying behind Kejriwal. J&K’s former CM and vice-president of J&K National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah linked Kejriwal’s arrest to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.



“Clearly, the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is linked to elections. Within days of the Lok Sabha polls announcement, you see a sitting CM and an important partner of (the) Opposition alliance, has been arbitrarily arrested by ED. His arrest unfortunately is a part of the process whereby the democratic institution of the country has gradually been eroded,” Abdullah said in a video statement, while also referring to the earlier arrest of the Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, in an alleged case of corruption.

Nationwide phenomenon: Omar

He added that what happens in Kashmir does not stay in Kashmir. “Unfortunately, as part of a process, all democratic institutions in India have been gradually eroded up to the point now that they cease to exist,” he added.

In mid-2023, when the Delhi CM was seeking support from non-BJP political outfits to counter the ordinance being passed in Parliament on curbing the powers of officers in the Delhi government, Omar Abdullah was in no mood to show any empathy toward Kejriwal.



“Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped? He supported the government at that time and today he is asking for support from other parties,” Abdullah remarked then.



Political vendetta: Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, also former Chief Minister of J&K, minced no words rallying around Kejriwal, describing him as “innocent until proven guilty”.