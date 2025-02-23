Jitendra Singh urges J-K youth to chase entrepreneurial goals, not bank on govt jobs alone

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday appealed to the youths of Jammu and Kashmir to pursue entrepreneurial ventures rather than focusing solely on getting a government job to become successful in life.

After inaugurating a two-day National Startup Festival organized by the CSIR-India Institute of Integrative Medicine here, he emphasised the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship and early industry linkages in ensuring startup success.

Singh highlighted the immense potential of agriculture-based startups in the region and said the Purple Revolution to promote the cultivation of lavender has enabled over 3,000 youths in Jammu and Kashmir to earn lakhs.

He encouraged people to recognize their aptitudes and pursue entrepreneurial ventures rather than solely focusing on getting a government job.

"Jammu and Kashmir's agri-startup ecosystem is thriving with lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah putting the region on the global startup map," the Union minister said, urging greater inclusion of urban areas in agri-startups, with a focus on expanding lavender cultivation and other high-value agricultural ventures.

With two lakh StartUps currently operating in India, the country has secured the third position in the global startup ecosystem, he said, adding that the startups are not only boosting economic growth but also providing lucrative employment opportunities, particularly for women.

Singh stressed the critical role of industry linkages and market research in ensuring the long-term sustainability of startups, encouraging young entrepreneurs to study market dynamics at the outset.

He hailed the rapid growth of India's space economy, attributing its success to collaboration between the public and private sectors. He also celebrated the contributions of women-led teams in major space missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya L1.

On the education front, the minister commended the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for revamping India's education system by creating a level playing field and ensuring digital inclusivity.

Singh urged students to spend at least 30 minutes daily learning about government schemes and leveraging available opportunities. PTI

