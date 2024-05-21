Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic due to maintenance work: Sources

Jammu, May 21 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said.

Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work.

In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended.

However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.PTI

