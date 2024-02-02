The Federal
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day due to landslips; 400 vehicles stranded
x

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Feb 1 following landslips at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria, and Dalwas along the highway, said officials. Photo: X screengrab | ANI

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day due to landslips; 400 vehicles stranded

Agencies
2 Feb 2024 6:14 AM GMT

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslip at various places, officials said.

Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting Kashmir to rest of the country.

More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, the officials said.PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Jammu-Srinagar national highwayclosed
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X