Jammu & Kashmir: Minimum temperatures rise due to cloud cover

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Minimum temperatures rose across Kashmir due to cloud cover but remained below the freezing point, officials said on Saturday. The relief, however, is likely to be short-lived as fresh snowfall is expected in the higher reaches during the day.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up from the previous night's minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

North Kashmir's tourist resort of Gulmarg, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10 degrees Celsius the night before.

Pahalgam was the coldest place in the valley.

The minimum temperature was minus 6.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

After days of bright sunshine, overcast conditions prevailed in the valley on Saturday morning.

The weather office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, during the day.

The weather in the valley will be mostly cloudy but dry from January 12 to 18 with a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 15 and 16, it said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI

