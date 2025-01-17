Jammu & Kashmir CM orders probe into 16 mysterious Rajouri deaths

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss the mysterious illness in Budhal village of Rajouri district, where 16 people have died.

He directed health and police authorities to expedite their investigations and identify the cause of the fatalities.

"The unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning. The government is fully committed to uncovering the root cause and ensuring the safety of our people. All departments must collaborate and leave no stone unturned to resolve this issue," Abdullah said in the meeting.

The CM assured the public that the administration has given the matter top priority.

"The health and safety of our people remain our top priority. We are committed to resolving this crisis and ensuring justice for the bereaved families," Abdullah said.

Among other top state officials, the meeting was attended by Health Minister Sakeena Itoo and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

Secretary Health and Medical Education briefed Abdullah on the measures taken so far.

He said that health department teams had conducted door-to-door surveys of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials.

"All test results, including those for influenza and possible contaminants, have come back negative," he said.

He added that additional testing by premier national institutes, including ICMR, the National Institute of Virology, the National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER-Chandigarh, also failed to determine a definitive cause for the deaths.

Police officers informed the meeting that the fatalities were confined to three families residing within 1.5km of each other.

Investigations are underway to establish any potential links or causes behind the incidents.

The health department has maintained an active presence in the area for over the past 40 days, when the first death took place, providing ambulances, medicines, and essential facilities to manage emergencies, officials said.

Jatti Begum, 60, who perished from unknown causes on Friday is the latest casualty in the series. Another girl still battles for her life.

The victims belong to Badhaal village in the Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri district, where 16 members of three families have died since December last year – seven of them since Sunday.

Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and shifted 21 their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

A team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dil Mir carried out the operation, with security personnel deployed at the sites, officials said.

An 11-member SIT, headed by Budhal Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wajahat Hussain, has been formed to investigate the deaths. PTI

