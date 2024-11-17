Jammu can look forward to comprehensive development under NC rule: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday slammed the BJP for its "lack of concern" for Jammu and said the Omar Abdullah-led government will ensure comprehensive development of the region.

The former chief minister also emphasized the importance of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move', an age-old practice stopped by the lieutenant governor-led administration in 2021 under which the government used to function six months each in Srinagar and Jammu, as a tradition that promotes unity and harmony among both regions.

"The current state of affairs in Jammu, particularly in terms of roads and infrastructure, exposes the lack of concern the BJP has for the region. The numerous potholes, unreliable power supply, high unemployment rates, toll plazas, job outsourcing and mining activities, as well as the influx of big retail players, all serve as glaring examples of the BJP's indifference towards the local population.

"The promises made by the BJP have proven to be nothing but empty words as nearly a decade has passed with little to show for it. Where are the promised jobs, new roads, schools, and hospitals," Abdullah asked.

He said with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leading a democratic government, the Jammu region can finally look forward to comprehensive development.

Farooq Abdullah was speaking at a commemorative function to honour the 92nd birth anniversary of senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Pandit Mangat Ram Sharma here.

He emphasized the importance of unity and harmony to bring development benefits to the troubled region, highlighting that India is a country rich in diversity, with each region boasting its own unique culture, language and set of challenges that require localised solutions.

"Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, is a region with a diverse culture, and the 'Darbar Move' was established to promote unity in diversity. The primary objective of this traditional annual move was not only to bring together two regions but also to enhance trade and community relations," the NC chief said.

Abdullah expressed his disappointment that the BJP viewed this tradition as a "hindrance to their agenda", leading to its discontinuation.

However, he stressed the importance of reviving this practice to bridge divisions, a goal that the Omar Abdullah-led NC government was actively pursuing.

He assured that the government would focus on not only promoting development but also fostering unity among the people.

Abdullah emphasized the significance of embracing diversity and working towards unity in the progress and harmony of J-K. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)