Jammu: Army officer killed in Doda encounter with 4 terrorists ahead of Independence Day

Terror attacks contines in Jammu as in yet another encounter with terrorists an army captain was critically injured in Jammu region's Doda district on Wednesday (August 14). This encounter comes a day before Independence Day celebrations and even as defence minister Rajnath Singh chairs a high-profile meet attended by the Army chief and NSA.

Four terrorists were also believed to be killed in the ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Jammu region's Doda district, said officials.

The encounter broke out in a thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by a joint team to track down a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, they said.

The army recovered a United States-made M4 assault rifle and four blood-soaked rucksacks, containing equipment and logistics, from the encounter site, sources added.

"The terrorists are holed up in a riverine in Assar," an official said.

The terrorists crossed into Doda from a forest near Patnitop in adjacent Udhampur district after a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists there, they said.

According to officials, security forces established contact with the terrorists around 6 pm in Udhampur on Tuesday. The encounter began about half an hour later and continued intermittently until both sides paused. A cordon was established overnight.

The search was resumed at daylight. At about 7.30 am today, there was a renewed exchange of fire, officials said.

This latest attack comes a day before Independence Day celebrations. There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu region - particularly in the southern reaches of the Pir Panjal range, which contains many thick forests and steep mountains that provide cover for terrorists - in recent months. This has caused fears of the revival of militancy in the region.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting attended by senior figures, including Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to review the security situation.

