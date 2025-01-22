'India faces threat from within, not outside': Dr Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that India does not face a threat from the outside but from within. He emphasised the importance of unity and countering divisive narratives to secure the nation’s future.

"The country demands sacrifice even today to save itself. India does not face a threat from outside but from within. People inside the country can destroy it, not those from outside. To make the nation strong, we must make ourselves, our brothers, and our sisters strong", Dr Abdullah said while speaking at a function at the National Conference headquarters here.

Dr Abdullah criticised divisive propaganda, particularly the narrative that Hindus are under threat. "There are 80 per cent Hindus in this country, so where is the threat? This narrative is meant to create fear among people. It is everyone’s duty to break this falsehood," he said.

Reflecting on historical narratives, he recalled misinformation during his tenure as chief minister in 1996 regarding the settlement of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"It was falsely propagated that they would come and take over your lands. I repeatedly clarified that no one could settle here without the Union Home Ministry’s approval, yet no one listened," he added.

Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370, Dr Abdullah argued that the special provision was not solely for Kashmiris but was introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 to protect Dogras from economic domination by wealthy Punjabis.

"You celebrated the abrogation, but now even domestic jobs are going to outsiders. Servants are being brought in from outside. Think about what you have gained,” he remarked.

He highlighted growing economic challenges post abrogation of article 370 and said “Your lands are being taken, and jobs are no longer reserved for you. Outsiders hesitate to come to Kashmir, fearing its majority Muslim population. This is what we tried to warn you about.” Abdullah also addressed accusations of being unpatriotic. “I am a Muslim, and I am an Indian Muslim. I am neither a Chinese nor a Pakistani Muslim. But this propaganda persists. Even Hindu members of the National Conference were once branded as Pakistanis,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their support, Abdullah said “We faced immense challenges but never bowed down. My father faced difficulties too, but we did not succumb. If we remain on the right path, act with honesty, and ensure justice for all, we can overcome any challenge.” He urged party leaders to avoid division and remain open to the people, stressing the need for internal unity. "Put your house in order first. If your house is not in order, how can your country be?" he questioned.

Abdullah highlighted the need for a united effort towards nation-building, stating, "This country can only progress when all of us are happy and united. India is diverse, comprising various races and regions, and our strength lies in our unity amid diversity." Touching upon gender equality, Abdullah expressed disappointment over delays in implementing reservations for women in Parliament. He asserted "Men often hesitate to share power with women, hindering our nation's progress. We must ensure equality for men and women to truly advance." PTI

