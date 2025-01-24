J-K: Cadmium poisoning may be behind mystery deaths in Rajouri village

Authorities say it was cadmium poisoning that killed 17 people in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Union minister Jitendra Singh revealed this to the media in following tests performed on the adults and children who died in Budhal village since December.

Singh said cadmium was detected in the bodies of the victims during the tests at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow. “If there is any mischief, then we will know about it," he said.

Also read: Kashmir village where 17 died mysteriously now a containment zone

No other infections detected

How cadmium found its way into the body was being probed, he said, adding that no other virus, bacteria or infection was found in the victims' samples.

The deaths have created panic in the region. The administration has virtually sealed the village. The central government sent experts to investigate what caused the mass deaths.

According to experts, cadmium is a highly toxic metal that can cause several ailments if it finds its way inside the body. Cadmium poisoning can occur due to polluted air or consumption of contaminated food or water.

Role of neurotoxins

Last week, health experts said the deaths were caused by neurotoxins. All the victims suffered from swelling of the brain.

The samples of the victims were tested at the National Centre for Disease Control and the National Institute of Virology. These showed the presence of neurotoxins.

Also read: Mysterious deaths in Rajouri: Feasts banned, spring sealed in Kashmir village

6 ailing, 200 quarantined

Those who died in the village included 14 children and three adults from three families.

Six more teenagers, including three siblings, have fallen ill in the last two days and are being kept in isolation wards at a Rajouri hospital.

Authorities have quarantined more than 200 people who came into contact with the victims' families.