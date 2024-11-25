J-K: Protesters clash with cops during anti-ropeway protest in Katra

Reasi/Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) A march by shopkeepers and labourers against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine took an ugly turn on Monday as some protesters clashed with police at the Katra base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Police said the law and order situation had escalated and talks were being held to defuse the situation.

Officials said one policeman was injured after being manhandled by the protesters.

Amid slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hill.

The protesters, who had initially called a 72-hour strike, extended it by 24 hours late on Sunday.

The strike called by shopkeepers and pony and palanquin owners began on November 22 after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with the Rs 250-crore ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre route.

The shopkeepers and labourers are fearful that the project, proposed to be completed in two years, would render them jobless.

During Monday's protest, tension escalated when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle attempted to pass through the town while the protesters were holding the dharna.

Some protesters turned violent, hitting the vehicle and breaking its windshield, the officials said.

The vehicle was moved back with police intervention, prompting clashes during which some protesters threw bricks at the cops, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Paramvir Singh said, "The law and order situation has become challenging and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue." The protesters are demanding that the project be shut down or compensation for all those likely to be affected. PTI

