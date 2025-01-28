Terror-related case: NIA raids at several places in J-K

Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in Srinagar and Sopore areas of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at two places in Srinagar, including a residential house and an office premises belonging to a man hailing from Sopore town.

The searches were in progress and further details awaited. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)