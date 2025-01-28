Terror-related case: NIA raids at several places in J-K
Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in Srinagar and Sopore areas of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.
The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.
Simultaneous raids were also carried out at two places in Srinagar, including a residential house and an office premises belonging to a man hailing from Sopore town.
The searches were in progress and further details awaited. PTI
