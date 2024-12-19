J-K: 5 terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Five militants were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday (December 19).

According to PTI, security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

"On 19 Dec 2024, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army & J&K Police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated," Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Further details of the incident are awaited.