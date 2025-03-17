Influencer Orry, 7 others booked for 'consuming' alcohol in Katra hotel

Social media influencer and Bollywood socialite, Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, along with seven others, has been booked for allegedly consuming alcohol in the holy town of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Katra is a sacred town located near the revered Vaishno Devi pilgrimage site, where devotees begin their pilgrimage.

News agency IANS reported that an FIR was registered against eight people, including Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol inside the hotel premises in Katra, for ‘violating laws of the land’. They were also charged for disobeying the district magistrate’s orders, and allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Complaint by hotel

The hotel administration had complained about the eight people staying at the Hotel Katra Marriott Resort and Spa, said reports. They had informed the guests that alcohol and non-vegetarian food is not allowed inside the cottage suites since it is strictly prohibited at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine area.

Also read: J-K: Katra returns to normalcy after weeklong shutdown against ropeway

On March 15, a picture went viral on social media in which Orry was seen partying with some of his friends in a private hotel. In the photograph, a bottle of liquor was spotted in a hotel room at Katra, where consumption of alcohol is banned.

The eight guests who were booked included Orhan Awatramani (Orry) for consuming alcohol in the hotel premises.

Also read: Breath analyser test not conclusive proof of alcohol consumption: Patna HC

According to reports, a team comprising SSP Reasi Sh Paramvir Singh was formed to nab the culprits and to set an example that consuming drugs or alcohol at religious places will not be tolerated since it may hurt the sentiments of the general public.

Also read: J&K Police reviews security at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Katra

SSP Reasi Singh further said people need to follow the law of the land and not attempt to disrupt peace by using drugs or alcohol.

The Katra police said that such defaulters will be dealt with an ‘iron hand’.

(With inputs from agencies)