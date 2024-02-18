INDIA selfie point near LoC in Uri becomes major tourist attraction

Uri (Kashmir), Feb 18 (PTI) A selfie point near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has become a major attraction for tourists as it allows them to capture the mesmerising beauty of Uri's remote border region and offers a panoramic view of the Jhelum river, officials said here.

The INDIA selfie point provides visitors with an engaging environment symbolising a sense of nationalism in the region, they said.

The army had last year opened 'Kaman Setu', zero-point at the LoC here, for tourists. The selfie point was opened for the public around the Republic Day this year.

The selfie point is the brainchild of artist and RNAF founder Rouble Nagi. It has been positioned strategically along the National Highway-44 and the structure offers a panoramic view of the picturesque Jhelum river, enhancing the pride of the locals as well as the tourists, the officials said.

The army thanked Nagi's foundation which is known for its women empowerment projects. "Her gesture of gifting the structure stands as a testimony to rising nationalism in the valley. The selfie point was conceptualised with an aim to provide a unique engaging environment for individuals and groups alike," the army said.

Nagi said sculpting the name of the nation through her art installation is a tribute to the sacrifices made by various sections of society for the country's freedom.

"Nothing feels better than sculpting the name of my nation through my art. Proud to install my sculpture #INDIA at Uri, a remote border region," Nagi, daughter of a retired army officer, said.

"How blessed we are to be free. Our children need to know the sacrifices that were made by so many to protect the freedom we enjoy today,: she said, urging people to include Uri as their tourist destination.

Nagi has been instrumental in making selfie points in Kashmir which included one at the revamped Polo view market, Rajbagh and Dal Lake. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)