In democracy, no better way to take revenge than through vote: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti Friday said there is no better way in a democracy to take revenge than through a vote.

She was responding to a question about the Jamaat-e-Islami's announcement that it will contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre revokes the ban imposed on the outfit.

"The JeI contested the elections in 1987 as well. Its leader (Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah) Geelani also contested the elections. It was because of the rigging in 1987 elections that people lost their faith in the elections," the PDP president told reporters in Kupwara.

She said the JeI is a part of this country and they have understood the need of the time.

"In a democracy, there is no better way to take revenge than through a vote. If you want to take revenge for the cruelties done to you, it can be taken through a vote," she added.

Asked about the registration of an FIR against PDP candidate from Srinagar Waheed Para for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct by holding a roadshow last month in south Kashmir's Pulwama without permission, Mufti said the government is afraid of the popularity of her party.

"They will do such things because they are afraid of the peoples' support for the PDP as the youth are coming out for someone who was in jail (Para). They (the government) thought they had broken and ended the PDP, but when they saw the huge support of the people for the party, they understood that the PDP lives in the hearts of people here. So, they are using such ploys against Para," she said.

She also reacted to Home Minister Amit Shah's ongoing two-day visit to Srinagar.

"The home minister came here and as a home minister he can go anywhere. But, the timing of his visit has made people, especially the youth who are participating in this election in large numbers and want to use ballot in place of bullet, suspicious," Mufti told reporters while campaigning for her party candidate in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

"The home minister came here and I have heard, I do not know how much of it is true ' that the home minister had a meeting with officers, most of whom were Pahari officers, and threatened them if you do not vote for Apni Party in Pir Panjal or PC (People's Conference) in north Kashmir, then you will face consequences," the PDP president said.

Mufti is contesting the elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat which was redrawn after delimitation to add the areas in Pir Panjal which falls in the Jammu region.

She told the officers "that you are Pahari people, you are brave and today J-K is passing through a very difficult time and so, for the sake of God, please do not add to its difficulties".

"You remain steadfast, we will see who touches you," she added. PTI

