Wagons of two goods trains derail in Jammu, Telangana

Wagons of two goods trains derailed in different parts of the country on Sunday (May 26).

A wagon of one train derailed near Jammu, officials said, adding that there was no major disruption in rail traffic.

The incident occurred at Sangar near Manwal on the outskirts of Jammu City around 3.30 pm when the goods train was moving from Jammu to Udhampur, they said.

A crane was rushed from Katra station to restore the affected track. An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause, the officials said.

Trains diverted, rescheduled

In the other incident, two wagons of a goods train derailed at Vishnupuram railway station in Nalgonda district of Telangana, railway officials said.

Two bogies of the empty rake bound for Chennai derailed, they said.

Due to derailment of the goods train at Vishnupuram station of Guntur division, two passenger trains were diverted and another passenger train was rescheduled, a release from South Central Railway said.

(With agency inputs)