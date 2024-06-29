Five Army soldiers feared drowned while crossing river in Ladakh
Officials said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kms from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am
Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday (June 29), officials said.
They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kms from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am.
The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.
"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 5 Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting a tank across a river in Ladakh," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.
(With agency inputs)
