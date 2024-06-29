The Federal
Five Army soldiers feared drowned while crossing river in Ladakh
x
The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river. (Representational picture)

Five Army soldiers feared drowned while crossing river in Ladakh

Officials said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kms from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am

The Federal
29 Jun 2024 6:30 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-29 07:09:17)

Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday (June 29), officials said.

They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kms from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am.

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 5 Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting a tank across a river in Ladakh," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick