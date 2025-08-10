First freight train enters Kashmir, connects Valley with national network

The first freight train arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday (August 9) as the Northern Railway opened its Anantnag goods shed under its larger Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project for the movement of goods.

The train, with 21 BCN wagons loaded with cement, reached the Anantnag goods shed from Rupnagar, Punjab.

The 600-km journey culminated at the newly-commissioned goods shed in less than 18 hours, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network, officials told news agency PTI.

Shed to operate all goods barring petroleum

The goods shed is equipped to handle both incoming and outgoing freight, offering a new and efficient transport option for businesses across Kashmir, a major step towards enhancing economic activity in the Valley.

The opening of Anantnag for goods traffic also comes at a time when the Valley has achieved full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the historic completion of the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.

The goods shed will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm, handling all types of goods, except petroleum products.

Boon for Kashmiri products

According to the officials who spoke to PTI, the key benefits include better market access for Kashmir’s products such as horticulture, handicrafts, and fresh produce, and lower transportation costs for local businesses and traders.

It will also provide improved logistics and faster delivery, especially during the winter season when road transport is often disrupted, and strengthen Kashmir’s economic ties with markets across the country.

(With agency inputs)