Fire kills over 2,000 chickens at poultry farm on Jammu’s outskirts

More than 2,000 chickens were killed when a fire broke out at a poultry farm on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Doke Jagir area of Akhnoor tehsil on Sunday night.

The fire which erupted suddenly quickly spread through the entire facility and engulfed the entire poultry. 2,000 chickens perished in this intense fire, the officials said. The farm was owned by one Ranjeet Singh.

Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and investigate the cause of the fire, the officials added.

(With input from agencies)