J&K: Before opening fire in Kathua, terrorists knocked on villagers' doors asking for water

Even as the encounter between security forces and terrorists is currently on in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Jammu's Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, has shared chilling details of the attack in Kathua on X.

A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel have been injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on June 11. There has been three terror attacks in three days in J& K.



Jammu's Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, who is supervising the anti-terrorist ops in Kathua, revealed that two terrorists, who appear to have "freshly infiltrated", surfaced in Hira Nagar police station area in Kathua district on June 11th evening, and had first gone around knocking on the doors of villagers asking for water.

However, the villagers grew suspicious and slammed the door on them, while some even raised a hue and cry.

The terrorists panicked and started to fire randomly in the air, and even fired at a villager who was passing by on the road, Jain said in his post.

The police rushed to the spot and engaged with the terrorist. One of the terrorists was killed while he was trying to throw a grenade at the police. The search for the second terrorist is still on. The houses are now being cleared one by one in search for the second terrorist.

Omkar Nath, a civilian who suffered injuries, and his wife have been evacuated to the hospital, he said, denying reports that there were more casualties.

The ADGP urged people not to believe fake news that three people have died and the terrorists have taken the residents hostage.

The Doda attack



Meanwhile, the police are engaged in an encounter in Doda where an army base was attacked late last night.

According to Jain, earlier this morning terrorists opened fire at a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in Chattargala area.

The base is a joint checkpost of four Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian army and police in Chattergalla area on Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda. Five soldiers and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were injured in the shootout.

Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, the Kashmir Tigers, has claimed responsibility for the ambush attack on security forces.

A CRPF jawan who suffered bullet injuries died while undergoing treatment. Six security personnel have been injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

Two days earlier, a bus with pilgrims was fired at by terrorists and Reasi and fell into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 33 passengers.

The attack was carried out on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza, officials have said.