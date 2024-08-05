Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Kashmir on alert; 'put on house arrest', claims Mehbooba

Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, with all security forces instructed to avoid movement of convoys on Monday (August 5).

In a message to all security agencies, police have advised them to observe a "dry day" with no movement of security convoys on August 5.

The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps.

However, the agencies assigned the task of road opening duties for Amarnath yatra routes and national highway have been directed to keep active deployment.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir while also introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While most political parties in Jammu and Kashmir denounce the reading down of Article 370, the BJP will be holding functions across the Union territory to mark the day as abrogation of the special constitutional provision had been a long time election promise of the party.

The advisory for the fifth anniversary has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day.

Placed under house arrest, say Kashmiri politicians

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she was placed under house arrest and her party office has been locked amid the heightened security in the valley.

"I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked," Mufti told PTI.

Official sources said the office of Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, was also closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq claimed that he has been placed under house arrest.

"I have been detained at home, which was completely unnecessary. I needed to leave for some work, but policemen outside my gate prevented me from doing so. This is unwarranted and illegal," Sadiq said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture showing police personnel outside the gate to his residence in Hassanabad area of the city.

"August 5 is and will always remain unconstitutional and illegal. On August 5, 2019, the BJP betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. By ignoring the Constitution, the BJP undermined the constitutional, moral, ethical, and legal relationship with the J&K," the NC spokesman added.

‘Humiliating existence’

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone said August 5 will be a reminder of "complete disempowerment of Kashmiri people".

"August 5 will always be an ugly reminder of the complete disempowerment of the Kashmiri people. Five years on there is no elected Assembly and the locals have no say in running their own affairs. And sadly there aren't enough powerful voices in the country to seek questions as to why J and K has been selectively targeted for such humiliating existence," Lone posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)