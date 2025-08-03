Army officer assaults SpiceJet staffers in Srinagar over excess baggage

A senior Army officer, who was to board a SpiceJet flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26, and one of them suffered a spinal fracture, the airline said in a statement on Sunday (August 3).

An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations, the airline said and added that the assault happened after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage.

Video clips go viral

Video clips of the incident shared on social media showed the passenger assaulting the staff brutally, and one of them being hit with a queue stand at the airport.

The injured were taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

“A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand,” SpiceJet said in the statement.