14 foreign terrorists killed, 13 terror modules busted in Jammu in 2024: Police

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Fourteen foreign terrorists were killed and 13 terror modules were busted in the Jammu region while action has been taken against 827 individuals for their involvement in anti-national activities in 2024, a police spokesperson said.

Police detained 180 persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA), higher than the 168 detainees in 2023.

"In 2024, the Jammu zone achieved significant progress in security and crime control. On the anti-terror front, 14 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," the spokesperson said.

The police further reported that 13 terror modules were busted across the region. "These modules were busted throughout the Jammu zone, including one each in Rajouri and Reasi, two each in Poonch and Kathua, three in Udhampur and four in Doda," the spokesperson added.

The neutralisation of these foreign terrorists dealt a critical blow to networks attempting to disrupt peace and stability in the region, the official said.

The police maintained constant pressure on anti-national elements, he said.

"There was a substantial crackdown on overground workers (OGWs), with action taken against 827 individuals compared to 282 in the previous year. As many as 180 individuals were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which is higher than the 168 detainees in 2023," the spokesperson added.

In the realm of general crime, the Jammu zone witnessed a significant decline, with 13,163 criminal cases registered in 2024 compared to 15,774 in the previous year.

"This positive trend is attributed to the relentless efforts of police personnel in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety across the region," the spokesperson said. PTI

