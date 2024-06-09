J-K: 10 dead as pilgrims’ bus plunges into gorge after suspected terror attack in Reasi

Ten people are dead as a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi, confirmed DC Reasi Vishesh Mahajan.

Initial reports suggest two masked terrorists opened fire, hitting the driver near Kanda Chandi Morh and causing the vehicle to crash into a gorge.

According to officials, suspected terrorists had fired upon the bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday (June 9).

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, the officials said citing initial reports. According to sources, it is the same group of terrorists who are hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi.





The bus, with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, was carrying several pilgrims, locals said.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.

More casualties are expected and further details are awaited.

