Three independent MLAs quit Himachal Assembly, to join BJP

Three independent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections resigned from the Assembly on Friday and vowed to contest as BJP candidates.



Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and KL Thakur (Nalagarh) submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary.

Joining BJP

Hoshiyar Singh said they would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest elections on its ticket.

"We have submitted our resignation. We will join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket," he told the media, shortly after the three met the state’s opposition leader, Jai Ram Thakur.

Denounce Sukhu

The independent MLAs alleged that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was targeting the MLAs and their families and registering false cases against them.

The three MLAs, along with six Congress rebels, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections last month, resulting in the dramatic defeat of the Congress nominee.