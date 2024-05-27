Shimla sizzles at 32.4 degrees Celsius, heat wave grips Himachal

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla sizzled with the hottest day of the season at 30.6 degrees Celsius even as a heat wave gripped parts of the lower and mid-range hills across the state.

According to the meteorological department, Shimla, which tourists would normally flock to during summer, had recorded the highest 32.4 degrees C on May 27 in 2010.

Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded a fiery 44.4° Celsius. The maximum temperature stayed above normal in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan districts.



The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heat wave in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Solan from May 27 to 30.