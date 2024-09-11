Shimla: Protesters clash with police; demand action against ‘illegal’ mosque

Hundreds of people, mostly believed to be BJP supporters, on Wednesday (September 11), clashed with the police in Shimla after taking to the streets seeking action against what they alleged was an illegal mosque.

The police used batons and sprayed water at the protesters after they broke police barricades while marching towards the mosque in Sanjauli area in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

The protesters shouted slogans like "Himachal Ne Thaana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Congress alleges BJP's role

Sources said the protest was called by Hindu groups. Naresh Chauhan, an advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accused the BJP of trying to create a Hindu-Muslim issue.

"All the people that have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on BJP ticket,” Chauhan said.

“The BJP wants to make this a national issue, but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law-and-order situation and the law will take its course,” he said.

‘Law will take its course’

He said if there was unauthorised construction, action would be taken. “Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support.”

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the issue of alleged illegal construction in the mosque was being heard by a municipal court and that law would take its course.

On Tuesday, the authorities banned the Assembly of four or more people in the affected area. But on Wednesday, the crowd defied the prohibitory orders as it took to the streets.

CM appeals for peace

"There have never been communal riots in our state. Himachal is known as Devbhoomi,” Sukhu said.

“Protesting is the right of the people, but everything should happen within the limits of the law", he added.

‘Hindu sentiments hurt’

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jairam Thakur slammed the government saying the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction.

"The government should have taken active measures against it, and people are agitated because of the delay. The sentiments of the Hindus and the local people must be respected,” he said.