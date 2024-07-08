Rain in parts of Himachal triggers landslides, 32 roads shut

Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides on Monday, prompting the authorities to close 32 roads.

According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, 32 roads -- 19 in Mandi, seven in Shimla, two each in Kullu and Hamirpur, and one each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts -- are closed for traffic.

It added that 39 transformers and 46 water schemes were also affected.

The Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5), which was blocked near the Nathpa sliding point in Kinnaur district, has reopened for traffic, officials said.

Moderate showers lashed some parts of the state since Sunday evening, with Malroan recording the highest rainfall at 70 mm, followed by Shimla (45 mm), Kasauli (38.2 mm), Kufri (25 mm), Nahan (23.1 mm), Sarahan (21 mm), Mashobra (17.5 mm), Palampur (15 mm), Bilaspur (12 mm) and Jubbarhatti (11 mm).

The regional Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 11-12.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas. PTI

