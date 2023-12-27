Holiday crowd: 60,000 tourist vehicles entered Shimla district in 10 days

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) More than 1.60 lakh vehicles crossed the Shoghi barrier on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway in the past 10 days, of which an estimated 55,000-60,000 tourist vehicles entered Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

Vehicles entering Shimla district from Chandigarh and Delhi pass through the Shoghi barrier.

The police have put in place a plan to regulate traffic in the state capital with an eye on the large number of tourists who visit Shimla during the winters, Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI.

He added that 55,000-60,000 tourist vehicles entered the district in the past 10 days.

"Our objective is to ensure smooth traffic, maintain law and order and security," Gandhi said.

"Police personnel have been deployed in strength, the master CCTV control has been operationalised and drone surveillance to monitor traffic congestion started," he added.

About 300 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain traffic.

The vehicles are being halted at the entry points for 20-30 minutes to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital, Gandhi said and added that 100 per cent of tourist vehicles are touching the city. PTI

