Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka national highway near Solan for 5 hours

Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday morning brought traffic movement to a halt on the Shimla-Kalka national highway (NH5) near Shamlech village, officials said here.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident that occurred around 7.30 am near the Solan bypass.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road and local police were initially asking motorists to turn back and take the Old Barog route instead.

The administration deployed excavators immediately after the incident and the road was subsequently cleared for vehicular traffic, the officials said.

A total of 259 roads, including five national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said. PTI

