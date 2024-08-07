Himachal: Rain lashes parts of state, local Met office predicts very heavy showers

Shimla, Aug 7 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and uprooting trees, officials said on Wednesday.

The local Met office has issued an 'orange' warning for moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Wednesday and Saturday.

The weather office has also cautioned of low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Kangra, Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Solan and Mandi districts in the next 24 hours.

Since Tuesday evening, the highest rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district at 116.6 mm, followed by Dhaulakuan (76.5 mm), Karsog (64.2 mm), Nahan (56.1 mm), Narkanda (44.5 mm), Katula (44.3 mm), Gharmoor (42.8 mm) and Shimla (27.8 ), it said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said landslides in some parts of the state caused the closure of 53 roads and 63 water supply schemes were affected.

Monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution during the next five to six days.

The Met office has also warned about the possibility of landslides and flash floods in some places and damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Officials said 93 people died in rain-related incidents between June 27 and August 6 and the state suffered losses amounting to Rs 748 crore. PTI

