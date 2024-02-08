Himachal Pradesh: Two trekkers found dead 48 hours after they went missing

Two trekkers, one of them a woman, were found dead 48 hours after they went missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Bir Billing.

A German Shepeherd dog accompanying the duo remained beside the bodies and kept barking till the time they were discovered on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan Gupta (30) from Pathankot in Punjab and Pranita Wala (26) from Pune. Prima facie it appears that the two died after a fall, but authorities said the post-mortem would confirm the cause of death.



Bir Billing, located at an altitude of 5,000 feet, is a favoured destination for treks and paragliding. A senior police official said they have conducted a preliminary probe and it has come to light that a group of four people, two of them women, set out in a car. “However, when the car could not proceed beyond a point, they started walking. With deteriorating weather conditions, two of them decided to back off and returned to safety. But Gupta reportedly said that he knows the route and he along with Pranita and the dog went on their way,” the official said.



Missing report

Police sources said Gupta had been living in the area for the past four years for paragliding and trekking activities. The woman arrived from Pune a few days back and had set out after a round of snowfall.



The incident was reported to the police when the others, who were part of the trekking group, lodged a missing complaint after Gupta and Wala didn’t return for a long time. Subsequently, a search party was sent dispatched to trace them. The bodies were located 3 km below the point from where paragliders take off.



Police said the area is steep and turns very slippery during snowfall. “It appears they slipped and fell. They managed to get up once, but slipped again,” said the official. The bodies have been handed over to the families after autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Kangra police have issued an advisory for tourists, cautioning them that the weather is changing swiftly and therefore they must ensure while venturing out that they’re accompanied by a local resident or a guide.

