Himachal Pradesh: Higher hills, tribal areas in grip of cold wave, 336 roads blocked

Feb 23 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in the higher hills and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest at minus 14.8 degrees Celsius.

A total of 336 roads, including four national highways, are still blocked due to snowfall over the past few days and 110 transformers have been disrupted, according to the state emergency operation centre.

At least 269 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 40 in Chamba, and 22 in Kullu district.

A delegation led by Pangi Kalyan Sangh met Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal and urged him to start flights for the snowbound Pangi.

Sangh President Bhagat Barotra said several roads were closed in the Pangi area due to snowfall and the sick and elderly and pregnant women were facing a tough time reaching Chamba and Kullu.

The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in the upper hills from February 24 to 29 and rain in the mid hills on February 26 and 27. PTI

