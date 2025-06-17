Himachal: 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Mandi

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Over 15 passengers sustained injuries when a bus fell into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus was on its way from Jahu to Mandi when the accident took place.

According to preliminary reports, over 15 people were injured in the accident.

Locals and officials have initiated the rescue operations which has been obstructed by heavy rains. PTI

