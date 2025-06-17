    • The Federal
    Himachal: 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Mandi
    Rescue operation underway after a bus fell into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road, in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Over 15 passengers sustained injuries in the accident, according to officials. Photo: PTI

    Bus was travelling from Jahu to Mandi when it met with an accident near Patrighat; heavy rain hampers rescue efforts by officials and locals

    Agencies
    17 Jun 2025 12:19 PM IST

    Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Over 15 passengers sustained injuries when a bus fell into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The bus was on its way from Jahu to Mandi when the accident took place.

    According to preliminary reports, over 15 people were injured in the accident.

    Locals and officials have initiated the rescue operations which has been obstructed by heavy rains. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

    Himachal Pradesh's Mandi districtbus accident today
